Meghan Markle's Tense On-Camera Moment With Royal Aides Has Everyone Talking

It's safe to say that Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death hasn't been easy on the royal family, including Meghan Markle. Amid reports that she and her husband, Prince Harry, have fallen out with the royal family, the rumored reason why Meghan didn't see the queen before her death was supposedly because she was asked not to travel to Balmoral Castle. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the decision was made at the last minute to have the Duchess of Sussex stay behind while her husband Prince Harry flew to Scotland on his own to be with his family. Nicholl shared on September 8, "Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family. She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife."

However, it was also reported that King Charles III had specifically asked Harry not to bring Meghan to Balmoral. One source close to the situation reportedly told The Sun, "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time." Charles reportedly "made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome," according to the source.

Regardless of whether or not Meghan was welcomed by the royals to Balmoral, scrutiny hasn't stopped for the controversial Duchess after the queen's death. Following the tragic news, Meghan had a seemingly tense moment with royal aides at Windsor Castle. The on-camera interaction over mourners' flowers now has everyone talking.