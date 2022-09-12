Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Speech Has Twitter Seriously Confused

The 2022 Emmy Awards are just getting underway and this year the award show is letting the TV do the talking — but for some fans, that is creating some downright awkward moments.

Hosted this year by Kenan Thompson, the Emmys are in for a headline-filled night. With "Squid Game," "Succession," and "Better Call Saul," as some of the top nominees up to win the most awards, social media is already buzzing over the award show. Which is a good thing, considering in recent years past, the Emmy Awards have seen a major decline in viewership — up until last year. And it seems this year, after last year's viewer increase, by moving the award show to a Monday and pulling in a younger host, the award committee is looking to bring — and keep — the younger audience tuned in.

But unfortunately for the Emmys, despite having it all go well for them — so far — it wasn't long into this year's award show that social media began talking about the weird speech Oprah Winfrey gave that started the show off on the wrong foot.