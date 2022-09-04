Barack Obama Is Officially An Emmy Winner

Kudos to the former president! On September 3, Barack Obama won his very first Emmy for Outstanding Narrator for the Netflix documentary show "Our Great National Parks," which was produced by his and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground, per People. According to Deadline, he was up against big names such as David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong'o.

"Our Great National Parks" shows off national parks from all over the world, hence the name. And the former president practices what he preaches. According to People, Obama created protectionary measures for over 550 million acres of U.S. public lands and waters during his presidency. In the trailer, he narrated, "When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become. They're a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research."

Netflix made a congratulatory post about Obama's win on Twitter and revealed that he's "the first president to win a competitive Emmy." According to CNN, Dwight Eisenhower was granted an honorary Governors Award by the Television Academy during his presidential term in 1956. The award was "for his use and encouragement of television," per IMDb. Meanwhile, fans jumped in with words of praise for Obama on the Netflix tweet. One user wrote, "Yes! @BarackObama! I loved watching this! Deserved!" Another person commented, "Loved that series and of course Obama's narration just put it over the top. Congratulations!!"