Kenan Thompson's Ruthless Leonardo DiCaprio Dig At The 2022 Emmys Has Twitter Losing It

It's television's biggest night as the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony airs on September 12. And preceding the awards are lots of jokes — often at the expense of Hollywood's biggest players.

Kenan Thompson, the longest-running cast member of "Saturday Night Live," per ET, is hosting the awards ceremony this year, and he's already taken potshots at Netflix, Showtime, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in his opening monologue alone — though that took place after an odd and lengthy opening number that had audiences confused. But it's a joke he told to Zendaya at Leonardo DiCaprio's expense, when Leo wasn't even in the room, that has Twitter abuzz.

Of course, DiCaprio is known not only as a handsome and very talented actor, but he also has a reputation for only dating considerably younger women. On August 31, the 47-year-old broke up with his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, only a few months after her 25th birthday. This brought up many of the same jokes online about his not dating any woman over the age of 25, and Thompson is not one to miss out.