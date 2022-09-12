Why Jason Sudeikis' 2022 Emmys Win Has Some Fans Feeling Conflicted
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired on September 12, and saw numerous incredible television shows and their cast and crew honored throughout the night. While there were plenty of new shows that won, like "Squid Game" and "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," there were plenty of returning favorites that took home Emmys as well. Some of the repeat winners included "White Lotus," Jean Smart for "Hacks," and, of course, "Ted Lasso." The feel-good Apple TV+ comedy took home the big win of the night for best comedy show, but it also picked up two acting awards, with both Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis picking up back-to-back Emmys, for best supporting actor in a comedy series and best actor in a comedy series, respectively.
While many who have seen "Ted Lasso" would not argue against Sudeikis' consecutive wins, unfortunately, some behind-the-scenes drama — that has nothing to do with the show — has led to some fans being slightly conflicted about him taking home that Emmy award. With his personal life seemingly getting in the way of his professional accolades, some fans made their feelings about him known on social media. But just what are they saying?
Fans couldn't help compare Jason Sudeikis' win to Olivia Wilde's drama
For those who might be unaware, Jason Sudeikis was once engaged to Olivia Wilde, and the couple shares two children together. Unfortunately, as is sometimes the case, the twosome split, and in what appears to be an acrimonious way. Who can forget when Wilde was served custody papers while promoting her second directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling?" And speaking of that film, "Don't Worry Darling" has been deeply entrenched in drama almost from the start, it seems, with rumors of feuds, Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles (who also stars in the film), and an interesting beef with Shia LaBeouf.
But while Wilde is seemingly having a plethora of troubles, Sudeikis is seemingly living the high life, having just secured his second consecutive 2022 Emmy award for "Ted Lasso." Although some fans seem to be staunchly Team Jason, others appear to be more on his ex-fiancée's side, leaving some understandably conflicted. And as they do, they took to social media to express their thoughts.
"Jason Sudeikis winning an Emmy while Olivia Wilde is fighting for her life in the media is truly poetic justice," one user wrote. "How amazing would it be if Olivia Wilde had Jason Sudeikis served during his Emmy acceptance speech as revenge?" another asked. It seems like people aren't letting up on taking sides in the exes' war, though Sudeikis' new hardware might help him forgo the drama for a night.