Lizzo Just Unexpectedly Dethroned A 4-Year Winning Streak At The 2022 Emmys

The haters can say whatever they want, but Lizzo clearly keeps on winning!

The "About Damn Time" singer continued to push for diversity and body positivity with her competition show on Amazon, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." The critically acclaimed show featured Lizzo's search for new "big grrrl" dancers for her 2022 world tour. Per E! News, the show had already won two Emmys at the recent Creative Arts Emmys. The show won in the categories of Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program. However, her latest win at the Emmy Awards on September 12 just shattered a winning streak for another popular competition show.

Per Variety, "RuPaul's Drag Race" had won the award for Outstanding Competition Series for the past four years. RuPaul himself has the most Emmys of any Black American for his work on the show, so it was almost expected that "Drag Race" would win again. However, this year, Lizzo snagged the Emmy Award in that category, Las beating out "Nailed It," "The Amazing Race," "The Voice," and "Top Chef." Lizzo emotionally accepted the award, acknowledging the win was really about highlighting her "big girls" and their stories. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me," the artist shared in her speech. And now, because of her own work, that dream has become reality. Congrats, Lizzo!