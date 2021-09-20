The Huge Record RuPaul Just Broke At The 2021 Emmys

The Emmys is an award show that historically moves to break ceilings within Hollywood television. Just look at the example of Harry Belafonte and Sammy Davis Jr.: They were the first African American performers to be nominated for an Emmy, specifically in the category of best specialty act (single or group) in 1956, per Gold Derby. They lost to French mime Marcel Marceau, but Belafonte eventually became the first Black male or female winner in 1960 when he won the Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series category, per the Television Academy website. Now, during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, another glass ceiling has been shattered to pieces.

RuPaul Andre Charles, also known as RuPaul, is an actor, model, singer, songwriter, television personality, author, and drag queen, who is famously known for his hit TV show, "RuPaul's Drag Race." This highly celebrated show is a reality TV competition series that showcases drag queens from across the country looking to become "America's Next Drag Superstar" by performing different tasks to showcase their creativity, fortitude, attitude, and lip-syncing magic, per VH1. It has garnered over millions of fans across the globe, created spinoff shows both nationally and internationally, and won an insane amount of awards over the years.

