The Huge Record RuPaul Just Broke At The 2021 Emmys
The Emmys is an award show that historically moves to break ceilings within Hollywood television. Just look at the example of Harry Belafonte and Sammy Davis Jr.: They were the first African American performers to be nominated for an Emmy, specifically in the category of best specialty act (single or group) in 1956, per Gold Derby. They lost to French mime Marcel Marceau, but Belafonte eventually became the first Black male or female winner in 1960 when he won the Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Musical Program or Series category, per the Television Academy website. Now, during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, another glass ceiling has been shattered to pieces.
RuPaul Andre Charles, also known as RuPaul, is an actor, model, singer, songwriter, television personality, author, and drag queen, who is famously known for his hit TV show, "RuPaul's Drag Race." This highly celebrated show is a reality TV competition series that showcases drag queens from across the country looking to become "America's Next Drag Superstar" by performing different tasks to showcase their creativity, fortitude, attitude, and lip-syncing magic, per VH1. It has garnered over millions of fans across the globe, created spinoff shows both nationally and internationally, and won an insane amount of awards over the years.
Now, RuPaul has done it again by breaking a very important record during the 2021 Emmys. Read on to learn all about his success.
RuPaul is loaded with Emmy wins
RuPaul is now someone that will go down in history books for breaking the record for the most Emmy wins by a Black American. RuPaul previously tied the Emmys record as the most awarded Black American color with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, per Variety, but he clearly busted those doors wide open following the 2021 Emmys.
RuPaul was nominated for nine awards during the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and won five Emmy statues, per the Television Academy's website. "RuPaul's Drag Race" has won four out of those nine Emmy nods for Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program. This isn't RuPaul's first rodeo, though: he has won 24 Emmys and has 48 Emmy nominations — making his success rate quite impressive.
In RuPaul's acceptance speech, he thanked the Academy, but mainly focused on the queens in drag out there. "All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world," he said. "You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you. And for the kids out there watching: You have a tribe that is waiting for you." Congratulations, RuPaul!