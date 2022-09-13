Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes With Ben Stiller's Daughter At The 2022 Emmys

Ben Stiller has been hitting the headlines for an epic reunion after finding his way back to his estranged wife, Christine Taylor. The two got back together after spending a whole lot of time in one another's company during the Coronavirus pandemic (finally! A good story coming out of that time!) with the actor telling Esquire in February, "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that," before adding, "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

A source then dished on the epic reunion to Us Weekly the following month, saying the split hit the "Meet The Fockers" star pretty hard and made him realize exactly what he wants. "He missed [Christine] terribly and hated the idea of their kids growing up in a broken home," the insider shared. "He made a conscious effort to stop sweating the small stuff and figure out how to channel his energy whilst compromising with Christine on those issues that really didn't matter at the end of the day," they added.

But while Taylor wasn't by her reconciled husband's side for the 2022 Emmy Awards, a part of her was in the form of their daughter, Ella Stiller — and fans had a whole lot to say about this actors' gorgeous daughter.