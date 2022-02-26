Ben Stiller Reveals Tough Conversation He Had With His Daughter

Ben Stiller has been opening up more about his career and family life as of late — a nice shift after a quiet few years without him in the direct spotlight after a long stretch of wildly successful films. After announcing his separation from wife Christine Taylor in 2017, the couple has officially reconciled. Now, the father of teens Ella and Quinlin is sharing insight from his daughter about his own parenting.

During a 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," with his daughter in the audience, Stiller revealed Ella's interest in pursuing acting. This would make her a third generation actor following her well-known parents and grandparents, the iconic comedy duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. The "Severance" director is fully supportive, and told the host, "She loves it and she's very passionate about it and she knows what she wants to do." He shared a similar feeling when wanting to direct movies at the age of 10 or 11.

Stiller recognizes this passion as others have recognized it in him. Longtime friend and fellow castmate on "The Ben Stiller Show," Bob Odenkirk told Esquire, "Sometimes his personal drive, and probably the pressure that he brought to his own existence ... I think that could sometimes make him distant or remote... " Odenkirk noted having hope, and even the belief, that this is changing with age, but it is this pressure and drive that are at the core of what Stiller's daughter has been talking with him about.