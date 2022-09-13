Chrissy Teigen Has One Relatable Criticism Of The 2022 Emmys

If there's one thing Chrissy Teigen isn't exactly short on, it's relatability. Sure, the model has had her more controversial moments over the years, but there's no doubting she knows how to get oh so honest and totally real about, well, pretty much everything. Case and point? That time she revealed how she ended up shacking up with her husband, John Legend. In 2019, she gave us the classic not exactly fairytale love story tweet, joking, "I didn't date much. I moved in with people. like hello, I live here now. this is how John ended up in this situation."

Then came that time Teigen clapped back in 2018 at a hater on social media who slammed her short hair and told her to grow it longer, while stating it didn't suit her round face. Yeah, pretty rude, right? Teigen's response was pretty epic though, as she sarcastically commented back, per Comments by Celebs, "Honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what [you] would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part." So sassy!

And it seems like Teigen hasn't lost that hilarious candidness after opening up about the difficult time she had in the wake of her bullying scandal.