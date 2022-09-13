Chrissy Teigen Has One Relatable Criticism Of The 2022 Emmys
If there's one thing Chrissy Teigen isn't exactly short on, it's relatability. Sure, the model has had her more controversial moments over the years, but there's no doubting she knows how to get oh so honest and totally real about, well, pretty much everything. Case and point? That time she revealed how she ended up shacking up with her husband, John Legend. In 2019, she gave us the classic not exactly fairytale love story tweet, joking, "I didn't date much. I moved in with people. like hello, I live here now. this is how John ended up in this situation."
Then came that time Teigen clapped back in 2018 at a hater on social media who slammed her short hair and told her to grow it longer, while stating it didn't suit her round face. Yeah, pretty rude, right? Teigen's response was pretty epic though, as she sarcastically commented back, per Comments by Celebs, "Honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what [you] would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part." So sassy!
And it seems like Teigen hasn't lost that hilarious candidness after opening up about the difficult time she had in the wake of her bullying scandal.
Chrissy Teigen wasn't happy with the Emmys' food selection
Chrissy Teigen. Just like us. The star proved once again that she really is one of us when she attended the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. Okay, that part's not like us, but stay with us. Teigen shared a snap of John Legend at the big show on Twitter, which showed him looking very dapper in a cream suit and black bow tie while holding up a what was frankly very small box of food up the camera. The box appeared to have a few nibbles in, like dried fruit and nuts — but Teigen was not too happy with the natural selection. "oh I'm gonna need more than this lol," she captioned the image.
The model has good reason for wanting to chow down, though, as she is eating for two after all. Teigen announced via her Instagram in August that she and Legend are expecting again after they've been very candid about their fertility journey and experience with baby loss.
But even if Teigen wasn't busy growing another human, we're still pretty sure she'd be down to eat a little more than the Emmys were offering. The model has been open about her love of food multiple times in the past, even telling Bon Appétit in 2014, "I wake up every morning thinking about [food], and I fall asleep wondering what I'm going to eat the next day." Same, girl. Same.