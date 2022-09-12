John Legend Gushes Over Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy After Her Tragic Miscarriage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been through a lot over the past few years. As many know, the couple was incredibly open about losing their son, Jack, at 20 weeks due to pregnancy complications. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen shared with fans on Instagram in 2020. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

Since losing their son, both Legend and Teigen have been transparent about how tough the experience was on them. In May, the singer chatted with The Guardian about the tragic loss. "It was raw, sharing our experience," he confessed. "I was worried, but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant, and Chrissy felt like she needed it to tell the story completely about what happened." But, Legend shared that he was glad that they decided to share their story because it made a lot of others who went through similar experiences feel like they were not alone.

The singer also shared that the loss made his relationship with Teigen stronger. "It was a tragedy. But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other," he said. Now, after announcing the impending arrival of their third child, Legend is opening up about his excitement.