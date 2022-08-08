John Legend Reveals Why He's Grateful Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Their Pregnancy Loss
John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been through a lot in their journey of building a family, and for the most part — the couple has been incredibly open and honest about it. Teigen went through the IVF process to have her children, and she shared her story with fans. In 2020, the model and Legend went through one of the most challenging times in their life when they lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks old.
The model shared the news on Instagram in a heartbreaking post. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," Teigen wrote on September 20, 2020. "It just wasn't enough." The model also told her son, Jack, that she will "always love" him, and she made sure to thank fans for their love and support during such a difficult time.
About a year later, Teigen shared a carousel of photos to honor her late son. She explained to fans that it took about a year, but she "finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today." Teigen added that she hoped the day's events would bring her and her family some "closure." And while Teigen usually is more open than Legend on hard-hitting topics, he opened up about the loss in a rare interview.
John Legend applauds Chrissy Teigen
John Legend is totally supportive of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and how she shared the news about their late son, Jack. The singer opened up about the loss on an episode of BBC's "Desert Island Discs" podcast, sharing why he was grateful to Teigen for telling fans, even though it was "hard." Legend confessed that at first, he "was hesitant" to share their story. "But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think they really were powerful for a lot of people, and way more people than anybody realizes go through this," he said.
Legend also said that many people applauded him and his wife for sharing their loss because it "helped people feel less alone." "There was a community of people going through it, and I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people," the "All Of Me" singer added.
In early August, Teigen took to her Instagram feed to share a few photos of her growing baby bump as she announced she and Legend are expecting another bundle of joy. The model explained the past few years have been incredibly tough, "but joy has filled our home and hearts again." Teigen added, "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way." What good news for the pair after such a difficult time in their lives.