John Legend Reveals Why He's Grateful Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Their Pregnancy Loss

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been through a lot in their journey of building a family, and for the most part — the couple has been incredibly open and honest about it. Teigen went through the IVF process to have her children, and she shared her story with fans. In 2020, the model and Legend went through one of the most challenging times in their life when they lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks old.

The model shared the news on Instagram in a heartbreaking post. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," Teigen wrote on September 20, 2020. "It just wasn't enough." The model also told her son, Jack, that she will "always love" him, and she made sure to thank fans for their love and support during such a difficult time.

About a year later, Teigen shared a carousel of photos to honor her late son. She explained to fans that it took about a year, but she "finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today." Teigen added that she hoped the day's events would bring her and her family some "closure." And while Teigen usually is more open than Legend on hard-hitting topics, he opened up about the loss in a rare interview.