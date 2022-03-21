Chrissy Teigen Shares Big Update On Her IVF Journey

Chrissy Teigen continues to be an open book about the personal details of her life, especially as she and husband John Legend hope to expand their family through IVF. Teigen often shares moments with her kids — Miles and Luna — on social media, and was even astoundingly open about the loss of their son Jack in 2020, so it's no wonder she's continuing to be vocal on big changes in her life.

Along with her IVF experience, Teigen has been sticking with sobriety for a spell. She celebrated six months without alcohol at the start of 2022 and shared the excitement with fans on Instagram. "Sometimes I don't even know if I necessarily won't ever drink again?" she wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos of her enjoying some sunshine. Her goal for kicking the habit? Teigen is hoping for a "full body reset" at the one-year mark and taking it from there.

The model attended the 2022 Hollywood Beauty Awards to support her stylist and makeup artist, Alana Van Deraa and Kristine Sudden. She told Entertainment Tonight that the award season has been strange this time around because she is "so used to getting so hammered." She explained, "I very much connect to enjoying yourself and having champagne, but I also connected with those feelings of immense regret or stupid moments." While opening up on the red carpet, she also shared a little update regarding her IVF process.