Chrissy Teigen Just Reached A Major Milestone In Her Sobriety Journey

It's been a whirlwind few years for Chrissy Teigen. The normally bubbly model made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2021 after resurfaced tweets involving Courtney Stodden called Teigen's character into question. Stodden accused Teigen of cyberbullying, claiming that the cookbook author even sent her some nasty DMs during this period. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" Stodden told the Daily Beast. Teigen later issued an apology to Stodden, but it wasn't without a ton of backlash itself.

The star has also struggled with sobriety, and she's been open and honest about her journey. In 2017, Teigen chatted with Cosmopolitan, stating that she cut back on drinking. "I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she said. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show." Teigen also said that she made a fool of herself in front of people she really respected when alcohol was involved.

In 2021, Teigen also opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the loss of her son, Jack, and how he helped her. "In a way, [my late son, Jack], really saved me," she told DeGeneres. "I don't think I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person." Bittersweet, to say the least.