How Are John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Feeling About Their Latest IVF Journey?
Ever since she came into the spotlight, Chrissy Teigen has been an open book. The model has faced her fair share of criticism on social media for resurfaced tweets against Courtney Stodden and others, but Teigen has since apologized and the dust seems to have settled. Fans have also seen her more vulnerable side, including how she dealt with the loss of her son, Jack. As many know, Teigen and her husband John Legend lost Jack at 20 weeks, and it was obviously a very emotional time for their family.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram in September 2020. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." Teigen also expressed how blessed she feels to have Luna and Miles help get her through the tough time, adding that Jack will always be a part of their family.
In April 2021, Teigen opened up to People about her inability to carry a child and how tough it has been on her. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure," she shared, adding that there are other ways like surrogacy or adoption to have a baby. However, since that interview, it seems like a lot has changed and Teigen has started the IVF process again.
John Legend is incredibly supportive of Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are looking to expand their family through IVF and they're feeling pretty good about it. A source close to the pair told Us Weekly that Legend has been sticking by his wife's side and providing plenty of support and encouragement. "They consider themselves lucky to be in a position where they can try. It's thanks to John's love and support plus his levelheaded-ness that Chrissy's been able to stay so positive and strong," the insider revealed, adding that "they're taking it step-by-step, but both feel confident and optimistic."
The same source shared that Legend is just as much on board as Teigen regarding plans to grow their family, and he's stuck by her side "every step of the way." "He's proud of Chrissy for showing the courage and strength to go through IVF, which of course has its share of physical discomforts and can be an emotionally exhausting process too," the source shared.
Teigen also announced the IVF journey on her Instagram page. "Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote before touching on the shots and asking fans to quit asking if she's pregnant. According to People, Teigen, and Legend's kids, Luna and Miles, were also conceived through the IVF process.