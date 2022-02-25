How Are John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Feeling About Their Latest IVF Journey?

Ever since she came into the spotlight, Chrissy Teigen has been an open book. The model has faced her fair share of criticism on social media for resurfaced tweets against Courtney Stodden and others, but Teigen has since apologized and the dust seems to have settled. Fans have also seen her more vulnerable side, including how she dealt with the loss of her son, Jack. As many know, Teigen and her husband John Legend lost Jack at 20 weeks, and it was obviously a very emotional time for their family.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram in September 2020. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." Teigen also expressed how blessed she feels to have Luna and Miles help get her through the tough time, adding that Jack will always be a part of their family.

In April 2021, Teigen opened up to People about her inability to carry a child and how tough it has been on her. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it's not a failure," she shared, adding that there are other ways like surrogacy or adoption to have a baby. However, since that interview, it seems like a lot has changed and Teigen has started the IVF process again.