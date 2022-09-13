Kaley Cuoco Proves Her Relationship With Tom Pelphrey Is As Strong As Ever
Kaley Cuoco hasn't exactly been lucky in love. "The Big Bang Theory" star has experienced her share of heartbreak and public splits, starting in the early 2010s. Cuoco first got engaged to addiction specialist Josh 'Lazie' Resnik in October 2011, per People, but they called off their nuptials before they happened in 2012, per Entertainment Tonight. She then met and fell in love with tennis pro Ryan Sweeting in 2013 and they were engaged only three months later. The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2013, but divorced in September 2015 after less than two years of marriage. As the actor later told Variety, they may have rushed things too much. "We got married in, like, six seconds," she quipped.
Jump to 2016 and Cuoco met a seemingly perfect match in fellow equestrian lover Karl Cook. The pair tied the knot in June 2018 but they split in September 2021. Releasing a joint statement to People, the couple explained, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions." Cuoco's life after divorce wasn't easy, as she slowly learned to be single again and wondered if marriage was even for her. In April, she told Glamour she still believed in love, but proclaimed, "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership, but I will never get married again," she emphasized. Now she's giving love another chance.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make their red carpet debut
In May, Kaley Cuoco showed off her new love when she went Instagram official with actor Tom Pelphrey. Sharing some sweet snaps of them enjoying nature, she gushed, "The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey." Later that month, they made their first official public appearance together when they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti, per People. Showing just how smitten she is with her new beau, Cuoco celebrated Pelphrey's birthday on Instagram in July. Penning a seriously sweet message, she called him "the incredible man that saved me in all the ways" and enthused, "To know you, is to truly adore you... the world lit up the day you were born."
That same month, they were both nominated for Emmy awards — she for "The Flight Attendant" and he for "Ozark" — and there was absolutely no competition between them. Showing just how strong and supportive their union is, Pelphrey posted a video of Cuoco learning of her nomination to Instagram and gushed, "CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!" Not surprisingly, when the Emmy ceremony rolled around on September 12, they attended together and went red carpet official. Page Six shared a number of sweet images of the pair laughing, posing together, and looking into each other's eyes lovingly, showing fans just how tight their bond is.