Kaley Cuoco Proves Her Relationship With Tom Pelphrey Is As Strong As Ever

Kaley Cuoco hasn't exactly been lucky in love. "The Big Bang Theory" star has experienced her share of heartbreak and public splits, starting in the early 2010s. Cuoco first got engaged to addiction specialist Josh 'Lazie' Resnik in October 2011, per People, but they called off their nuptials before they happened in 2012, per Entertainment Tonight. She then met and fell in love with tennis pro Ryan Sweeting in 2013 and they were engaged only three months later. The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2013, but divorced in September 2015 after less than two years of marriage. As the actor later told Variety, they may have rushed things too much. "We got married in, like, six seconds," she quipped.

Jump to 2016 and Cuoco met a seemingly perfect match in fellow equestrian lover Karl Cook. The pair tied the knot in June 2018 but they split in September 2021. Releasing a joint statement to People, the couple explained, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions." Cuoco's life after divorce wasn't easy, as she slowly learned to be single again and wondered if marriage was even for her. In April, she told Glamour she still believed in love, but proclaimed, "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership, but I will never get married again," she emphasized. Now she's giving love another chance.