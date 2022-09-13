R. Kelly's Trial Proves To Be Even More Traumatic For All Involved

R. Kelly's trial is no doubt a traumatic and horrific one. The disgraced rapper has been heading into the courtroom in his hometown of Chicago for his trail regarding child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, per Vulture. The court case in the Windy City comes as Kelly was already sentenced to 30 years in prison following a separate trial in New York City that ended a year earlier in September 2021, where he was found guilty of sex trafficking as well as federal racketeering, per NBC News.

As for his latest trial, Kelly has had some shocking allegations made against him, with a prosecutor even proclaiming in the courtroom on September 12, per ABC News, "Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years. He committed horrible crimes against children... All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come out." As for what Kelly's team have said during the hearing, Kelly's lead attorney asked for them to be a mistrial, claiming due to intense media attention surrounding the allegations, "The presumption of innocence has been abolished for him."

Of course, this disturbing case was always going to be harrowing for all those involved and anyone who can sadly relate to the case, but now it's taken an even more dramatic turn.