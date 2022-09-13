Selena Gomez's Hilarious 2022 Emmys Appearance Has Fans Begging For The Same Thing

Selena Gomez is back, and most people would agree that she's better than ever. The singer currently stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short in the dramedy "Only Murders In the Building." And while the trio seems like an unlikely crew, they have some good onscreen chemistry.

In an interview with Deadline, Gomez talked about what it was like working with Martin and Short in the series. "Oh, man. I wish I had something witty. I'm still learning from them," she shared. "Actually, what I've learned from them is to be a little more snarky. I can tell that I have a little more bite. Marty will look at me and say, 'I did that.'"

In July, Short spoke about Gomez's Emmy snub after he and Martin both got nods. "We're a little dismayed that Selena didn't get nominated because she's so crucial to the trio, to the show," the actor told Variety, adding that Gomez "balances" them. "In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show." What a sweet and unexpected trio! Even though Gomez did not get nominated for an Emmy, that didn't stop her from having a good time while she presented an award.