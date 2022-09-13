Drew Barrymore Reveals How Her Deep Friendship With Britney Spears Began
Drew Barrymore is known for wearing several different hats in her life, including that of an actor, producer, author, daytime talk show host, and mother. It seems like the star has been in the spotlight for years, which mkes sense because she has, as one of the most famous child stars to date. Whether you first saw her early on in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" or later in life in "50 First Dates," most people have seen Barrymore on the screen in some sort of capacity.
Barrymore has made it clear that these days, she wants to be a mom and that's her main priority. Though the star still has her self-titled talk show, that doesn't mean she plans to act again anytime soon. In 2015, she told The Times that she had stepped away from television and film to focus on her family. "By no means am I abandoning acting, nor am I pretending that I don't love acting, but I cannot do it right now, with my children," she told the outlet. "My whole universe revolves around my children, and the hours keep me away from them too much, and I'm not willing to do that."
But even though she's not necessarily starring in any Blockbuster hits, that doesn't stop her from rubbing elbows with some of the biggest stars in the industry. Britney Spears happens to be one of Barrymore's good friends and it turns out — they share a pretty deep connection over their similar pasts.
Drew Barrymore raves over friendship with Britney Spears
Drew Barrymore are letting fans in on her friendship with Britney Spears. The talk show host spoke about her friendship with the pop princess during an episode of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," sharing details about how they became fast friends. "You know, I made friends with Britney about a year and a half ago, and we sort of had some secret exchanges," she told Fallon. "I know that sounds nefarious, but it was exactly the opposite. It was very connective and honest."
Barrymore said that since she and Spears have both "been through a lot of things" growing up in the limelight, that's one of the biggest reasons why they bonded. "I'm not a real reach-out person. I'm not 'Hollywood Bob.' I'm not slick," she said amid Spears' conservatorship drama. "The humanity in what she was going through, trying to get her freedom back, was something I felt compelled to reach out and we found a deep connection there. We made friends, like genuine friends." The two connected so much that Barrymore snagged an invite to Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari, where she ended up having a wonderful time and even called the event "fairytale-ish." Awe!
This is not the first time Barrymore has felt major feels over a special relationship in recent weeks. She and her former love, Justin Long, reconnected on an episode of her show. Barrymore shed some tears reminiscing about the past with him. Gotta love her!