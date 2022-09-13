Drew Barrymore Reveals How Her Deep Friendship With Britney Spears Began

Drew Barrymore is known for wearing several different hats in her life, including that of an actor, producer, author, daytime talk show host, and mother. It seems like the star has been in the spotlight for years, which mkes sense because she has, as one of the most famous child stars to date. Whether you first saw her early on in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" or later in life in "50 First Dates," most people have seen Barrymore on the screen in some sort of capacity.

Barrymore has made it clear that these days, she wants to be a mom and that's her main priority. Though the star still has her self-titled talk show, that doesn't mean she plans to act again anytime soon. In 2015, she told The Times that she had stepped away from television and film to focus on her family. "By no means am I abandoning acting, nor am I pretending that I don't love acting, but I cannot do it right now, with my children," she told the outlet. "My whole universe revolves around my children, and the hours keep me away from them too much, and I'm not willing to do that."

But even though she's not necessarily starring in any Blockbuster hits, that doesn't stop her from rubbing elbows with some of the biggest stars in the industry. Britney Spears happens to be one of Barrymore's good friends and it turns out — they share a pretty deep connection over their similar pasts.