Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Christina Aguilera Following Rekindled Beef

Britney Spears is facing criticism for what appears to be shade throw in the direction of Christina Aguilera's backup dancers with a recent post on social-media. The pop star has been remarkably candid on online since a judge approved the termination of her 13-year conservatorship late 2021, but this time some fans are finding it hard to ingest her candor.

The Princess of Pop has used her pulpit to reignite a decades-old feud with Aguilera — with whom she was notoriously pitted against in the press in the early aughts. It's easy to see why. Both began their careers as cast members of the "All New Mickey Mouse Club" in the late '90s before going head-to-head as two of the biggest names in the bygone bubblegum pop era.

The heat between the two stars appears to have cooled in recent years. That is, until last year when Aguilera faced a reckoning at the hands of Spears for "refusing to speak" about the mistreatment Spears faced at the hands of her father during her conservatorship. The singer's latest post has many singing "Toxic," because it's certainly not "What a Girl Wants" to hear.