The Supermodel Howard Stern Thinks Should Be Pete Davidson's Next Girlfriend
Pete Davidson's infamous list of exes grew when his relationship with Kim Kardashian ended, and while one source told OK! that the "Saturday Night Live" alum desperately wants to rekindle his romance with the reality show star, other reports suggest that Davidson is ready to start dating someone new. "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life," another insider told ET.
The internet has a lot of opinions about who Davidson should date next. On Twitter, suggestions include Martha Stewart, Grimes, and a different ex of rapper Kanye West. "Pete Davidson should enter his villain arc and date Julia Fox next," read one tweet. Davidson's former flames include "Thank U, Next" hitmaker Ariana Grande, according to Who's Dated Who, and one netizen shared their opinion that the comedian should romance another singer, writing, "Pete Davidson should date Shakira next so he can change his tattoo to my girl NEEDS a lawyer." This seems to be in reference to the allegations that Shakira committed tax fraud and Davidson's tattoo tribute to Kardashian's legal career aspirations — on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kardashian revealed that he got ink that read, "My girl is a lawyer."
Matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift that Davidson and Ben Affleck's ex, "Blonde" actor Ana de Armas, seem like they'd be an ideal match, but shock jock Howard Stern thinks that the comedian should date another model.
Howard Stern thinks Emily Ratajkowski should give Pete Davidson a chance
Pete Davidson doesn't have Leonardo DiCaprio's track record when it comes to dating models, but his exes do include Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley, according to Who's Dated Who. When Howard Stern tried to play matchmaker for Davidson on "The Howard Stern Show," he mentioned another model who recently became available. "[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski," he said, per Page Six. "That beauty. ... That would be a good matchup there." In July, Ratajkowski announced that she was divorcing her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, as reported by People.
When she appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2021, Ratajkowski told the radio host that she had no interest in dating the male celebrities who had pursued her in the past. "I don't want to feel like a prize in any way. I just want to have a nice relationship where it feels equal," she explained. However, she had nothing but nice things to say about Davidson when she appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Davidson actually got a small taste of what Ratajkowski's life as a model is like when they appeared together in a print ad for the Moose Knuckles clothing brand. "He seems super charming; he's vulnerable; he's lovely," Ratajkowksi said while discussing why so many women find Davidson attractive. "His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good."