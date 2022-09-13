The Supermodel Howard Stern Thinks Should Be Pete Davidson's Next Girlfriend

Pete Davidson doesn't have Leonardo DiCaprio's track record when it comes to dating models, but his exes do include Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley, according to Who's Dated Who. When Howard Stern tried to play matchmaker for Davidson on "The Howard Stern Show," he mentioned another model who recently became available. "[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski," he said, per Page Six. "That beauty. ... That would be a good matchup there." In July, Ratajkowski announced that she was divorcing her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, as reported by People.

When she appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2021, Ratajkowski told the radio host that she had no interest in dating the male celebrities who had pursued her in the past. "I don't want to feel like a prize in any way. I just want to have a nice relationship where it feels equal," she explained. However, she had nothing but nice things to say about Davidson when she appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Davidson actually got a small taste of what Ratajkowski's life as a model is like when they appeared together in a print ad for the Moose Knuckles clothing brand. "He seems super charming; he's vulnerable; he's lovely," Ratajkowksi said while discussing why so many women find Davidson attractive. "His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good."