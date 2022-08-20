Matchmaker Makes Bold Prediction About Pete Davidson's Next Relationship - Exclusive

Since his breakup with Kim Kardashian, fans of Pete Davidson keep speculating about who he'll date next. In an exclusive statement to Nicki Swift, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti said the comedian should reevaluate his dating preferences. "When it comes down to Pete Davidson's next relationship, there is a who he will date and who he should date component to it," Trombetti explained, adding that the comedian's next partner should be a "behind the scenes" person in the industry. "You can't have two people with no time for a relationship if they are filming movies on opposite coasts or even different countries," she continued. "He also needs someone in the same stage of life and approximate age."

Trombetti then suggested that "Knives Out" star Ana De Armas would be a perfect hypothetical partner fit Davidson. "She is beautiful and sexy. She dated Ben Affleck, so she understands people that have demons," she added. Based on Davidson's tendency to pursue older women, Trombetti also suggested January Jones or Angelina Jolie because of his past relationship with Kate Beckinsale, who was 20 years Davidson's senior.

Yet, as Trombetti concluded, "As soon as Pete learns what's best for him, I think the type of person he should be with will be who he finds happiness with or someone that doesn't have a big career as his." In the meantime, while fans wait for Davidson's next relationship, the comedian has focused on his upcoming A24 film "Wizards!," which wrapped in Australia on August 16, per the Daily Mail.