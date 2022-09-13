The Queen's Final Ride To Buckingham Palace Has Everyone Making An Eerie Comparison

The queen — Queen Elizabeth II — has died. And if you think a royal wedding is over-the-top, just wait until you get a load of the pomp and circumstance The Firm rolls out for the funeral of the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch. The many ceremonial events that go on during the U.K.'s 10 official days of mourning have, naturally, largely been televised, including an aerial shot of the queen's final ride to Buckingham Palace that has everyone on Twitter making the same eerie joke.

The actual funeral, scheduled for September 19, will be attended by basically every world leader you've ever heard about and hundreds more that you haven't, according to People. The guest list includes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and, of course the U.K.'s own newly elected Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

In the meantime, the whole world is watching live footage of Queen Elizabeth's hearse making its way to her final resting place taking via helicopter. It may not be the nicest reference, but it sure does remind a lot of folks of one other famous helicopter broadcast — one involving a certain white Bronco.