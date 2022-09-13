The Queen's Final Ride To Buckingham Palace Has Everyone Making An Eerie Comparison
The queen — Queen Elizabeth II — has died. And if you think a royal wedding is over-the-top, just wait until you get a load of the pomp and circumstance The Firm rolls out for the funeral of the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch. The many ceremonial events that go on during the U.K.'s 10 official days of mourning have, naturally, largely been televised, including an aerial shot of the queen's final ride to Buckingham Palace that has everyone on Twitter making the same eerie joke.
The actual funeral, scheduled for September 19, will be attended by basically every world leader you've ever heard about and hundreds more that you haven't, according to People. The guest list includes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and, of course the U.K.'s own newly elected Prime Minister, Liz Truss.
In the meantime, the whole world is watching live footage of Queen Elizabeth's hearse making its way to her final resting place taking via helicopter. It may not be the nicest reference, but it sure does remind a lot of folks of one other famous helicopter broadcast — one involving a certain white Bronco.
People compare live footage of the queen's hearse to OJ Simpson's car chase
Crowds of tens of thousands have lined the streets to pay tribute as the Queen's coffin is driven to Buckingham Palace for the final time. pic.twitter.com/0doqTQRXeb— The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 13, 2022
Yep. According to Twitter, at least, watching Queen Elizabeth's hearse via helicopter footage is giving OJ Simpson running from the police vibes.
"Honestly they've got a chopper chasing the hearse with the Queen in it like she is OJ Simpson in a white Bronco," tweeted one person. "OJ's Bronco coverage of the queen's coffin is just weird, who thinks that's a good idea," wrote another. "This live coverage of the Queen's coffin journey is this generation's OJ Simpson car chase," read another tweet. Another person joked, "Thought I was watching a rerun of the OJ Low Speed cop chase but it was the queen being driven to the palace from Scotland."
Obviously, the queen's body had to make it from Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she died to London where she'll be buried somehow. We just didn't expect to be watching the actual journey itself on live television, as if the queen were a runaway fugitive in the early '90s. In fact, The Firm may be regretting letting the public know exactly where Queen Elizabeth's coffin is on her final road trip, as it has now issued guidance dissuading members of the public from camping along the highway to catch a glimpse of the hearse as it passes, per CNN.