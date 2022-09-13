Whoopi Goldberg Defends King Charles' Bossy Behavior In Tense Exchange On The View

It's only been a few days since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III assuming the throne. According to Telegraph, King Charles' first day as king started with greeting the people of England, with him and his wife reportedly spending more than 10 minutes shaking people's hands and talking to their subjects. He later gave a speech to his country, accepting his new role as king.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me," he said, per the CBC. He later recognized the heartbreaking passing of his mother, adding that he knows the country as well as nations outside of England are very impacted by the Queen's death.

However, despite the On his first day as a royal monarch, King Charles couldn't escape the internet, as people thought it was funny how he became annoyed with a tray while signing a document. A short clip of the king ordering the pen tray to be taken away went viral, and one person joked about how he would react if he was working with a laptop and a slow internet connection. But with all of the laughter this clip has been getting, "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin didn't think it was very funny, which prompted a strong retort from Whoopi Goldberg.