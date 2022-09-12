King Charles' Public Temper Is Sparking Concern

It must be difficult to be a monarch, for many reasons. Not only are you overseeing a country, but you've got the eyes of the entire world watching your every move. Particularly at times of difficulty, whether showing anger, dealing with scandal, or in mourning, the last thing you need is social media giving a big reaction to a small movement.

Such is the case with King Charles, who lost his dear mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8. Given no time to mourn, he has already been sworn in as the next monarch, and made an impression with his first official speech, per Town & Country. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," he said. "That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today." As he expressed his grief, he promised to uphold his new duties as king, stating, "I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life." He also stated that his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, will be laid to rest in "a little over a week's time," and he used the speech to give his son William the title Prince of Wales. The King even sent love to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But that was then, this is now. Twitter is abuzz, again, over a small physical reaction King Charles made to some items he apparently didn't expect to see on his desk.