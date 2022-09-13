Here's How To Watch The Queen's Funeral

Just 11 days after Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, the British monarch's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, according to Buckingham Palace. Before the service, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be held at Westminster Hall — where her grandfather, King George V, and Winston Churchill were displayed before their burials — for four days. After the funeral service, Queen Elizabeth II's body will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, per CNN.

Most major networks will be broadcasting the funeral live on September 19 at 11 a.m. in Britain (or 6 a.m. EST in the U.S.), per the palace. In Britain, BBC One and ITV plan to air the day's events live. In the U.S., those wanting to tune in live can choose from CNN, NBC News Now, Fox News, and ABC, among other major news outlets. Any streaming platform that includes access to Live TV — like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Philo, and Sling — are also an option for viewing the event.

While the palace hasn't yet confirmed the guest list, the entire royal family (including King Charles III; Camilla, Queen consort; William, Prince of Wales; and Catherine, Princess of Wales) will be in attendance. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, along with hundreds of world leaders are also expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Thousands of people are also expected to travel to London to view the longest-reigning monarch in British history one last time.