Monica Lewinsky's Reaction To Ken Starr's Death Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After attorney Ken Starr died at age 76, his family sent out a press release that placed some of his biggest career achievements at the forefront: Serving as president of Baylor University, securing the position of solicitor general during the George H.W. Bush administration, and being granted a federal judgeship by Ronald Reagan. There's no mention of the name "Monica Lewinsky," but to many Americans, what Starr is remembered most for is spearheading the probe into former President Bill Clinton's affair with the former White House intern. As history recalls, Clinton lied under oath about the nature of his relationship with Lewinsky and was impeached.

Because Lewinsky and Starr became household names in the '90s, Americans mostly relied on their TV screens and print publications to keep them updated on the scandal. But public interest in the parties involved endured into the social media era, and Lewinsky even used Twitter to seemingly share her thoughts about Starr joining former President Donald Trump's legal team when he was facing impeachment in 2020. "This is definitely an 'are you f***ing kidding me?" kinda day,'" she wrote.

In his book, "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation," Starr painted an unflattering picture of Lewinsky's reaction to being questioned by FBI investigators. "For an hour, Monica screamed, she cried, she pouted," he wrote. In a 2018 Vanity Fair piece, Lewinsky recalled feeling threatened and terrified throughout the investigation and revealed that she wanted an apology from Starr. She didn't get one, but her response to Starr's death wasn't lacking compassion.