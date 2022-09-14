Ken Starr's Net Worth: How Much Was The Prosecutor Worth When He Died?

Kenneth Starr is most famous for his work as an attorney, but he also worked as a federal judge and was the president of Baylor University in Waco, Texas for six years before he was ousted. With all of these roles under his belt, Starr accumulated a net worth of $3 million upon his death on September 13, per Celebrity Net Worth. So how did Starr build up his nest egg?

One of Starr's income streams came from the speaking circuit. According to his agency, the former impeachment attorney earned from $10,000 to $20,000 for each speaking event. Starr was the highest-paid college executive in the U.S. in 2016, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education (via Houston Public Media). Dan Bauman told Houston Public Media's "Houston Matters" that Starr got the highest-paid college executive "as the result of a $4.5 million severance agreement that he negotiated with Baylor" after he was ousted.

Presumably, Starr was paid big bucks to come on Trump's legal defense team for the first impeachment trial. The Washington Post reported that the Republican National Committee was paying then-President Trump's legal bills, and the RNC transferred $2.7 million as the impeachment battle heated up. But as Trump's legal problems grew, so did Starr's payday.