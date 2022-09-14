The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer Jesse Powell

The R&B world has lost another legend — Jesse Powell has died at age 51. Jesse's sister, Grammy award-winning musician Tamara Powell, announced Jesse's passing on Instagram on September 13. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved bother, uncle, and son, Jesse Powell." According to the post, the Grammy award nominee passed away in his Los Angeles home. "Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him. – The Powell Family," Tamara added. Jesse's other sister, Trina Powell, who worked in the music industry alongside her sister Tamara, reposted Tamara's statement to her Facebook. At this time, Jesse's family has not released an official cause of death. Since there was no prior press about possible causes, fans didn't see this coming.

According to TMZ, Jesse was born in Gary, Indiana. He was first discovered at a talent show, although his career didn't take off until the mid '90s. He's best known for his hit single "You," which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard charts. The song, released as part of Jesse's self-titled debut album and his follow-up, "Bout it," did exceptionally better on the R&B charts, reaching the No. 2 slot. After the success of "You," Jesse went on to release two more albums before retiring in 2003, per Vibe.