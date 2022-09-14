Kelly Ripa's Pregnancy Signs Turned Out To Be Something Entirely Different

TV host Kelly Ripa is sharing how she discovered that her pregnancy symptom was actually pointing toward menopause. The celeb recently opened up to Haute Living about her memoir, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," in which Ripa reveals that she thought she had become pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic. This began when Ripa missed her menstrual cycle. Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, then subtly informed her that, instead of pregnancy, there could be other explanations for this symptom. Ripa ultimately realized that menopause was the cause of this.

"I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, 'Could there be another reason why you're not getting your period?' and me saying, 'What other reason could there possibly be?'" Ripa said. "He really had to walk on eggshells here." Ripa then stated that she ended up being "really grateful that [she] was not going to have to explain to [her] kids that they were about to meet their new sibling." These three adult children whom Ripa shares with Consuelos are "the loves of [her] life," Ripa has stated. On August 24, she celebrated seeing her kids for a summer family gathering via Instagram. Ripa posted a photo of the three smiling together, writing, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks."