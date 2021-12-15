Does Kelly Ripa Really Have A Favorite Child?
Kelly Ripa likes to keep her children on their toes. After eloping with Mark Consuelos in 1996, Ripa shares children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin with her actor hubby. Vocal about her love for family, Ripa makes no qualms in opening up about her husband and three children.
Having tied the knot over two decades ago, the couple has undoubtedly gone through their fair share of struggles. On an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa shared a bit of TMI when she revealed how she and Consuelos mull over their problems. "He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? ... Oh, you don't feel good about something? ... Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need,'" Ripa revealed, insinuating they settle their issues behind closed doors (via People).
It makes sense, considering that the two now have an empty nest. But as any mother feels, letting go of your children was no easy task. When youngest son Joaquin went off to college, Ripa called the moment "actually brutally painful" and revealed she "gave him a hug and I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'" Despite this, Ripa was able to get through it and the rest was history. But now, Ripa is making an interesting revelation about her children — one that even has us scratching our heads.
Kelly Ripa says she has a favorite kid, but there's a catch
Kelly Ripa is a proud mother of three. Sharing daughter Lola and sons Michael and Joaquin with husband Mark Consuelos, Ripa knows the rigors of motherhood inside and out. And with her three children now grown-up, the veteran talk show host made a controversial revelation: She has a favorite kid!
On the December 15 edition of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa divulged the shocking news, stating, "I have a favorite child and I have a favorite dog, but they don't know who they are. As a matter of fact, each one of my kids accuses the other child of being my favorite. Constantly" (via People). She added that her kids will often bicker about who their mom's favorite is, revealing, "They're like, 'Well, you're mom's favorite.' 'No you are.' 'No, you are!'"
"That's the best game to play, isn't it? You never know who is going to benefit at the reading of the will," Ripa slyly noted. Despite having a favorite, Ripa revealed in June 2020 that she makes them work equally as hard when home. "We've established a chore wheel where everybody has a chore of the week," Ripa stated on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," adding that "Somebody's vacuuming, somebody does the dishes, somebody does the laundry, somebody cleans the toilet" (via Us Weekly).