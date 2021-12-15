Does Kelly Ripa Really Have A Favorite Child?

Kelly Ripa likes to keep her children on their toes. After eloping with Mark Consuelos in 1996, Ripa shares children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin with her actor hubby. Vocal about her love for family, Ripa makes no qualms in opening up about her husband and three children.

Having tied the knot over two decades ago, the couple has undoubtedly gone through their fair share of struggles. On an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ripa shared a bit of TMI when she revealed how she and Consuelos mull over their problems. "He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? ... Oh, you don't feel good about something? ... Oh, you're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need,'" Ripa revealed, insinuating they settle their issues behind closed doors (via People).

It makes sense, considering that the two now have an empty nest. But as any mother feels, letting go of your children was no easy task. When youngest son Joaquin went off to college, Ripa called the moment "actually brutally painful" and revealed she "gave him a hug and I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'" Despite this, Ripa was able to get through it and the rest was history. But now, Ripa is making an interesting revelation about her children — one that even has us scratching our heads.