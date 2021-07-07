Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Kelly Ripa's Latest Family Photo

Fans are weirded out by Kelly Ripa's latest Instagram post, prompting the TV host to respond.

The photo in question was taken on Ripa's family vacation with husband Mark Consuelos, their three kids, and some members of their extended family. In the image posted to Ripa's Instagram, the entire family is dressed in white in possibly either Greece or Italy (based on the actor's flag emoji choices). Revealing how the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the family's travel plans, Ripa captioned the photo, "Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!"

Despite the sweet shares, fans became fixated on one small detail in the post: you can't see Ripa's right foot. One fan asked the star "where are your feet?" prompting others to join in on the conspiracy. Once Ripa finally returned to the States, the actor took to social media to address the comments and set the record straight.