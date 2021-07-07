Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Kelly Ripa's Latest Family Photo
Fans are weirded out by Kelly Ripa's latest Instagram post, prompting the TV host to respond.
The photo in question was taken on Ripa's family vacation with husband Mark Consuelos, their three kids, and some members of their extended family. In the image posted to Ripa's Instagram, the entire family is dressed in white in possibly either Greece or Italy (based on the actor's flag emoji choices). Revealing how the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the family's travel plans, Ripa captioned the photo, "Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!"
Despite the sweet shares, fans became fixated on one small detail in the post: you can't see Ripa's right foot. One fan asked the star "where are your feet?" prompting others to join in on the conspiracy. Once Ripa finally returned to the States, the actor took to social media to address the comments and set the record straight.
Kelly Ripa calls fans "weirdos" for obsessing over her feet
In a series of Instagram stories, Kelly Ripa addressed fans' questions about what happened to her feet in her latest family vacation photo shared on Instagram. The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host seemed confused as to why she was seeing so many concerns about her feet, eventually calling the fans "weirdos."
"I don't know, maybe I'm just jetlagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?" said Ripa to her husband Mark Consuelos in an Instagram Story (via People). "It looks like you're missing a leg," replied Consuelos, to which Ripa promptly responded, "Well obviously I'm not because there it is in the other photos." The actor went on to ask, "Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other? There's another foot there, it's just crossed over." Ripa then ended the story by calling fans "weirdos." And there you have it.