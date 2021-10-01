Kelly Ripa Shuts Down Bizarre Mark Consuelos Rumors

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' life together would surely be buzzworthy merely due to the fact that they're both celebrities. Of course, there's also the fact that they happen to have an arguably unique marriage. On top of that (or because of that?), they also have a habit of getting people talking for various reasons, whether it's something that has to do with them as a couple or as individuals. For instance, Consuelos has apparently stirred up rumors related to whether or not he wears makeup to enhance one particular feature.

It's "a common thing in his life where people thinks he's wearing eyeliner," Ripa explained during the September 29 episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan" (via Page Six). That's definitely understandable, considering the fact that Consuelos does have a gorgeous (and totally enviable) thick lash line that makes it appear as if he's added a little liner to define his eyes.

Frankly, it's something that's come up more than once during Consuelos' time on camera, which is why both he and his wife ended up addressing the situation — and clearing up once and for all whether or not he wears eyeliner.