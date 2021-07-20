Why Kelly Ripa's Latest Instagram Upload With Mark Consuelos Has Everyone Talking

Kelly Ripa had everyone talking on July 19 when she shared a risqué snap to Instagram alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos. The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host and the "Riverdale" star haven't been afraid to show off some serious PDA throughout their 25-year marriage — and social media certainly hasn't been safe from some risky content from the happily married duo.

Their feeds are regularly flooded with gushy message for one another, so much so that their kids probably have to avert their eyes. The two welcomed son, Michael Consuelos in 1997, daughter, Lola Consuelos in 2001, and a second son, Joaquin Consuelos in 2003, and Ripa has confessed that Michael and Lola in particular aren't down for their parents' public displays of affection.

"My daughter and my older son, if there's PDA, they are disgusted. And by PDA I don't mean... We're not making out, but if there's PDA, like, if Mark gives me a kiss, they're like, 'Ugh, ugh!,'" she told Us Weekly in 2018.

Lola's been forced to clap back at her parents in the comments section more than once, hilariously calling out her parents over a thirsty exchange in February 2020. Ripa shared a cheeky video on Instagram of a man emerging from under her floor length gown as she lifted it up, to which Mark commented, "Been there." Lola responded, "Absolutely repulsive" (via Good Housekeeping).

Well, we think Lola is probably going to have a whole lot to say about this new one...