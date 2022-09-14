Selling Sunset Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who Their Least Favorite Cast Member Is - Exclusive Survey

In Netflix's "Selling Sunset," the drama starts right at Season 1 with a feud between Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn, per The Tab. The following seasons then show how Quinn's relationship with all of the girls in the office is destroyed. The show also includes smaller feuds, like Amanza Smith and Heather Rae El Moussa's argument over children, and Davina Potratz wanting to sell a $75 million house.

But with all the drama that unravels on the show, opinions become inevitable. Stause has been getting a lot of comments about her seemingly "fake" personality. "I try and always be professional," she said in defense on her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly). She mentioned that she has great friends in the industry, but she won't be nice to someone who doesn't respect her. In Season 3, Potratz and Stause had a bit of a squabble as differing opinions on Stause's divorce from Justin Hartley divided the group. According to Goss.ie, Potratz received death threats because fans were angered at her comments, mentioning that the threats got very violent. "It's really shocking that people are at such a dark place with themselves that they would wish that for anyone," she told the media outlet.

In light of all the drama, Nicki Swift asked readers to name their least favorite "Selling Sunset" star, and the answer was a bit surprising.