King Charles Continues His Over-The-Top Frustration Caused By This One Thing

King Charles III has subjected royal subjects to his over-the-top frustrations on more than one occasion following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Of course, one could blame the temper tantrums on being upset over the loss of his mother. Perhaps the king sidestepped the first stage of grief (denial and isolation) and went straight to the second: anger. But the newly appointed King Charles has a track record of angry outbursts, flaunting privilege, and seeking petty revenge.

According to Vanity Fair, the then-Prince Charles attempted to retaliate in against "Diana: Her True Story," Andrew Morton's biography about his cold and cruel treatment of Princess Diana during their doomed marriage. However, it seriously backfired. Prince Charles' authorized biography, "The Prince of Wales: An Intimate Portrait," telling his side of the story, resulted in more harm than good. Per Vanity Fair, critics slammed the book as "the whining complaints of an out-of-touch, privileged man."

"His level of contempt disappointed people who expected their future King to be high-minded and big-hearted," Kitty Kelley wrote in "The Royals." She claimed Prince Charles "came across as petty and small." High-minded and big-hearted are not the first personality traits that spring to mind when thinking of the new monarch. He's only been the sovereign for mere days, but King Charles' public temper is already sparking concern, and it doesn't appear that the situation will improve much over time. In fact, King Charles continues with his over-the-top frustration at even the most minor of things.