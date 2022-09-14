Matchmaker Pairs Tom Brady With Another Top Athlete Amid Potential Gisele Bündchen Divorce - Exclusive

Ever since it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would be taking a break for "personal reasons," people have been eager to know what possibly could be more important than team practice and preseason games. "I'm 45 years old, man," he told reporters upon his return to the field in Tennessee, per TMZ. "There's a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can." Soon after, reports came out that Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen were arguing over the quarterback's decision to come out of retirement.

"Gisele has always been the one with the kids," a source told Page Six. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind." Another insider added that the model traveled to Costa Rica while the football player stayed in Florida.

Some sources are hopeful that the two will work things out. "They're hitting a rough patch," an insider told People. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better." While a divorce may or may not happen, it's still fun to wonder who else would be compatible with the star quarterback. We asked a matchmaker, who exclusively told Nicki Swift that Brady and another superstar athlete could bring home the gold.