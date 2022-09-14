JoJo Siwa Is Already Moving On After Her Recent Breakup

JoJo Siwa's relationship with Kylie Prew was the YouTube star's first public relationship since she came out in 2021. A month later, Siwa announced that she and Prew were now involved in a romantic relationship. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," Siwa wrote on Instagram (via Seventeen). "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!"

And while the couple appeared to have a happy union, Siwa and Prew split in November 2021 and decided that they would be better off as friends. During an appearance on Paris Hilton's podcast, "This Is Paris," the former Nickelodeon star summed up their separation by saying, "right person, wrong time." However, the pair reconciled in May after several months apart. "It's good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine," Siwa told People. The social media personality even explained that she and Prew were setting "new boundaries" this time around. Unfortunately for the couple, the reunion was short-lived. Prew confirmed their separation on an Instagram Live stream — which has since been posted to TikTok.

Despite Siwa's failed attempts to rekindle her past relationship, she is showing no signs of slowing down her romantic escapades.