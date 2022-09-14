JoJo Siwa Is Already Moving On After Her Recent Breakup
JoJo Siwa's relationship with Kylie Prew was the YouTube star's first public relationship since she came out in 2021. A month later, Siwa announced that she and Prew were now involved in a romantic relationship. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," Siwa wrote on Instagram (via Seventeen). "Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!"
And while the couple appeared to have a happy union, Siwa and Prew split in November 2021 and decided that they would be better off as friends. During an appearance on Paris Hilton's podcast, "This Is Paris," the former Nickelodeon star summed up their separation by saying, "right person, wrong time." However, the pair reconciled in May after several months apart. "It's good to have people that have your best interest around you, and she really does have mine," Siwa told People. The social media personality even explained that she and Prew were setting "new boundaries" this time around. Unfortunately for the couple, the reunion was short-lived. Prew confirmed their separation on an Instagram Live stream — which has since been posted to TikTok.
Despite Siwa's failed attempts to rekindle her past relationship, she is showing no signs of slowing down her romantic escapades.
JoJo Siwa is TikTok official with Avery Cyrus
@itsjojosiwa
Happiest girl🫶🏼♬ je te laisserai des mots by Patrick Watson - Ms
JoJo Siwa has officially moved on following her split from ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The "So You Think You Can Dance" judge took to TikTok on September 12 (seen above), and revealed that she is now dating influencer Avery Cyrus. Siwa shared an adorable video of the two enjoying a photo-booth at Chuck E. Cheese, and captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
The pair first sparked dating rumors after they published a TikTok video, hinting that their relationship was more than "platonic." The couple lip-synced over a clip of Kourtney Kardashian talking about her ex, Scott Disick. However, the biggest clue came on September 10 when Cyrus posted a text exchange between herself and the YouTube personality. "I'm sick. I need a hug please," Siwa texted Cyrus. Cyrus responded by informing Siwa that she was away in Florida, but ultimately surprised Siwa by traveling to give her the requested hug.
The new relationship also marks the first for Cyrus since her split with TikToker Soph Mosca in August. According to the Daily Mail, Siwa and Cyrus started getting closer almost immediately after her separation from Mosca — which apparently only happened a few weeks ago.