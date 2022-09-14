Body Language Expert Reveals Subtle Clue Prince Harry Will Never Fall Back In Line With The Royal Family - Exclusive

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the members of the royal family have seemingly been under constant watch by the media. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reunited with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, for the first time in over five months. Sources close to the royals told Page Six that William initiated the reunion with his brother.

The queen's passing – and subsequent reunion between Prince Harry and William – have left many to wonder if the royal family will rekindle their previously strained relationship. Nicole Moore, body language expert and host of BSpokeTV's "Reality of Love," picked up on a subtle clue this might not come to pass. Analyzing footage of Harry exiting church after the queen's coffin procession on September 14, she exclusively explained to Nicki Swift, "As his walk outside of the church displays, Harry is always a little bit off step with the public facing requirements of his royal duties." She added, "He always walks just slightly off step, a bit in his own world anyway, and now Meghan is his anchor." Moore also said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's body language, "They will put each other first, above all sense of duty to the outside world or the court of public opinion."

Moore's comments come a day after a royal author confirmed to the Daily Mail that Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir — which will reportedly take aim at several members of their family — will still get published despite the queen's death.