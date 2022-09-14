Body Language Expert Says Meghan And Harry's Controversial Church Exit Crystalizes Their True Priorities - Exclusive

The unadorned garb Prince Harry was forced to wear during the service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall was a reminder that he has departed the royal family in an official capacity. Because he is no longer a working royal, Harry has been told that he is not allowed to attend events in his military regalia, according to CNN.

To many, Harry's body language served as another reminder of just how much his life has changed since he left the regimented world of being a working royal behind. As he and his wife, former "Suits" star Meghan Markle, exited Westminster Hall, they held hands. Some social media users were outraged by this show of affection. "Harry and Markle holding hands while exiting Westminster Hall is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever witnessed," tweeted one critic. "Unsurprising as they never fail to disrespect the protocol and the queen," another person wrote.

However, a royal etiquette expert told People that royal family members actually aren't forbidden from holding hands in public, and as the Daily Mail pointed out, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't the only royals who walked hand-in-hand at the event — Zara and Mike Tindall did as well. But while the act of holding hands wasn't as rebellious as some assumed, a body langue expert believes that it speaks volumes about the Sussexes' priorities.