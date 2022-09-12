Prince Harry's Latest Royal Snub Is Sparking A Twitter Uproar
Official royal rules and protocols are always a bit confusing for us here in the United States, but even Americans have noticed that Prince Harry seems to be getting short-shrift from The Firm in the wake of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's death. For one thing, it was reported that his wife, Meghan Markle, was not invited to join the rest of the royal family at the queen's bedside at Balmoral Castle, according to Entertainment Tonight, which seems pretty harsh.
The latest royal snub that has Harry's fans and supporters on Twitter up in arms has to do with how he'll be allowed to dress at the late monarch's funeral. (Yes, even dress codes have layered meaning for the royals.) Of all the royal family members, Prince Harry was the most actively involved in his military service, which is what inspired him to start the Invictus Games for wounded veterans. But since he officially quit royal life, he was also stripped of his military titles, according to Page Six, and so he won't be allowed to wear his military uniform to the funeral.
This has struck many people on the internet as especially unfair, especially since this rule doesn't seem to apply to everyone in the royal family.
Prince Harry seems to have been singled out
Prince Harry, who served in the British military for 10 years, will not be allowed to wear his military uniform at any ceremonial events for the queen's funeral, according to Omid Scobie. However Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles not by choice, but because of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual abuse, will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the final vigil for the queen.
Official reports predict that Harry will be "saddened" by this decision, while his supporters on Twitter are straight up outraged. "Prince Harry has earned his medals," one person tweeted angrily. "He served for 10 years, undertaking two tours in Afghanistan. He now serves those troops across the world with the #InvictusGames. He deserves to wear his uniform with pride." Another Twitter user pointed out, "Military uniform is NOT for PR." The irony of Harry's military service compared with the rest of the family wasn't lost on much of Twitter. "Prince Harry not allowed to wear military uniform when he is the only one went to war," one person wrote.
Many people noted this protocol seemed directed at Harry specifically, perhaps having something to do with his wife. "Seems the royal rules to deny the use of military uniform have been especially made to exclude Prince Harry," one person tweeted. "Once again Prince Harry is punished for marrying a biracial woman," tweeted another.