Prince Harry's Latest Royal Snub Is Sparking A Twitter Uproar

Official royal rules and protocols are always a bit confusing for us here in the United States, but even Americans have noticed that Prince Harry seems to be getting short-shrift from The Firm in the wake of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's death. For one thing, it was reported that his wife, Meghan Markle, was not invited to join the rest of the royal family at the queen's bedside at Balmoral Castle, according to Entertainment Tonight, which seems pretty harsh.

The latest royal snub that has Harry's fans and supporters on Twitter up in arms has to do with how he'll be allowed to dress at the late monarch's funeral. (Yes, even dress codes have layered meaning for the royals.) Of all the royal family members, Prince Harry was the most actively involved in his military service, which is what inspired him to start the Invictus Games for wounded veterans. But since he officially quit royal life, he was also stripped of his military titles, according to Page Six, and so he won't be allowed to wear his military uniform to the funeral.

This has struck many people on the internet as especially unfair, especially since this rule doesn't seem to apply to everyone in the royal family.