Why Isn't Prince Harry Going To Wear An Army Uniform When Giving Out Medals To Armed Forces?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to New York City on November 10. Harry is a special guest at the Salute to Freedom Gala, where he'll give medals to armed forces members. According to the Intrepid Museum's website, the gala "recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation." The prince spent ten years in the British Army, so why won't Harry wear his army uniform when he gives out medals at the event? The answer is complicated.

When Harry and Meghan stepped back as members of the British royal family, they had to give up a lot. Harry gave up his royal title, last name, home, and more to protect his family. And in October, a report from analytics platform Bot Sentinel found that the couple was the target of a Twitter hate campaign. "This campaign comes from people who know how to manipulate the algorithms, manipulate Twitter, stay under the wire to avoid detection and suspension," Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy told BuzzFeed News. "This level of complexity comes from people who know how to do this stuff, who are paid to do this stuff."

With all the hate they've received, it certainly looks like Harry and Meghan made the right choice for their family. But it cost them, too. Here's why Harry isn't going to wear an army uniform when giving medals to members of the armed forces on November 10.