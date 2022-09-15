What We Know About Malia Obama's Rumored New Boyfriend

Malia Obama might have a new beau in her life! In April 2022, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about the dating lives of Malia and Sasha, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Hollywood Life wrote. "Now they're bringing grown men home," Michelle said. "... Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes, and they are doing well." Malia, the older daughter of Michelle and former President Barack Obama, was previously in a relationship with Rory Farquharson. The two met as they were both enrolled at Harvard University, per News 18.

Word of a possible breakup from Farquharson has emerged since Malia was photographed with a new man, Dawit Eklund. She and Eklund were photographed during a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on August 4, 2022, as reported by the Daily Mail. The two walked together and wrapped their arms around one another as they found their destination. In addition to this outing, they were spotted spending time together on two other recent occasions, the news outlet wrote. Like Malia, who is currently working as a screenwriter, Eklund is a fellow creative in the entertainment industry.