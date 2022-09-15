How Blake Shelton Still Refers To Gwen Stefani Will Make You Swoon

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dated for six years before getting married in the summer of 2021, and their relationship only grew stronger during that time. A few months after taking the plunge, the country singer released the song, "We Can Reach the Stars," which was dedicated to his wife, and was significant to their nuptials. "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," Shelton told People in November 2021. While releasing a teaser to the song on his Instagram page at the time, the "Nobody But You" artist gushed over how "proud" he was to call Stefani his wife. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings ... because we want everyone to know," he wrote.

In celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary on July 3, the music power couple uploaded heartfelt posts honoring each other on Instagram. The "Hollaback Girl" singer posted a quick video montage from their wedding and added a short, but touching caption: "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton." Meanwhile, Shelton uploaded a snap of the couple embracing during their wedding, and mentioned how wonderful their marriage had already been. "@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!!" he wrote.

Later, Shelton gave insight into how the two singers sustained their strong love for each other.