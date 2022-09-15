How Blake Shelton Still Refers To Gwen Stefani Will Make You Swoon
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dated for six years before getting married in the summer of 2021, and their relationship only grew stronger during that time. A few months after taking the plunge, the country singer released the song, "We Can Reach the Stars," which was dedicated to his wife, and was significant to their nuptials. "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead," Shelton told People in November 2021. While releasing a teaser to the song on his Instagram page at the time, the "Nobody But You" artist gushed over how "proud" he was to call Stefani his wife. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings ... because we want everyone to know," he wrote.
In celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary on July 3, the music power couple uploaded heartfelt posts honoring each other on Instagram. The "Hollaback Girl" singer posted a quick video montage from their wedding and added a short, but touching caption: "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton." Meanwhile, Shelton uploaded a snap of the couple embracing during their wedding, and mentioned how wonderful their marriage had already been. "@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!!" he wrote.
Later, Shelton gave insight into how the two singers sustained their strong love for each other.
How Blake Shelton has Gwen Stefani saved in his phone
Even though Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for just over a year now, the two "The Voice" coaches have been a couple for much longer than that. However, the romance has not dwindled and the pair still feels butterflies. "I guess when you're our age — and we've been together for seven years — it still seems like it's pretty new to me. The nervous phase is still there," Shelton said, while discussing his relationship on "Today" on September 12. Despite being married, the "She Wouldn't Be Gone" singer viewed his love with Stefani as fresh. "[Gwen is] still in my phone, literally, as 'My Girlfriend,”' Shelton said.
In the past, the country artist has mentioned how fortunate he feels to have the "Don't Speak" singer as his wife. Shelton has gone as far as saying their relationship was evidence God exists. "I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed," he said in February, while speaking at the Country Radio Seminar (via People).
Shelton not only displays great love for Stefani, but he's also fully embraced being a stepdad to her three sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, as the family has become his top priority. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids," Shelton told Entertainment Tonight in August.