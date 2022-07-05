Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Prove They're In It For The Long Haul On First Anniversary
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a really adorable way. The pair, who tied the knot in July 2021, first met on the set of "The Voice." At the time, Stefani was married to fellow musician Gavin Rossdale — with whom she shares three sons. While Shelton was in a nearly decade-long relationship with then-wife Miranda Lambert.
However, Shelton and Lambert announced their split in July 2015, after four years of marriage. The country singers said in a statement to Us Weekly, "This is not the future we envisioned." A month later, Stefani and Rossdale announced an end to their union — leaving both Stefani and Shelton single.
Upon making her return to "The Voice" for Season 9, rumors of Stefani's burgeoning romance with Shelton began to circulate. The pair confirmed that they were dating in November 2015, and have been a seemingly happy couple ever since. Now, a year after their nuptials, Shelton and Stefani are gushing over each other.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani share loving tributes to each other
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are making no secret of their love for one another. The lovers, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 3, have shared touching tributes on their social media accounts. "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round," Shelton wrote on Instagram. "Because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying 'yes!'"
For her part, Stefani shared a loving message to her husband online — along with unseen video footage from the pair's wedding day. "1 year down, forever to go," Stefani captioned the post. To which Shelton responded, "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"
Similarly, Shelton and Stefani's exes have also moved on. Miranda Lambert married retired NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in 2020. Meanwhile, Gavin Rossdale has been linked to model and actor Courtlyn Cannan. In fact, the Daily Mail reported in May that Cannan accompanied Rossdale to his and Stefani's son's baseball game.