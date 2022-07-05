Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Prove They're In It For The Long Haul On First Anniversary

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a really adorable way. The pair, who tied the knot in July 2021, first met on the set of "The Voice." At the time, Stefani was married to fellow musician Gavin Rossdale — with whom she shares three sons. While Shelton was in a nearly decade-long relationship with then-wife Miranda Lambert.

However, Shelton and Lambert announced their split in July 2015, after four years of marriage. The country singers said in a statement to Us Weekly, "This is not the future we envisioned." A month later, Stefani and Rossdale announced an end to their union — leaving both Stefani and Shelton single.

Upon making her return to "The Voice" for Season 9, rumors of Stefani's burgeoning romance with Shelton began to circulate. The pair confirmed that they were dating in November 2015, and have been a seemingly happy couple ever since. Now, a year after their nuptials, Shelton and Stefani are gushing over each other.