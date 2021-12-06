Fans Are Over The Moon For Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Latest Announcement

It's no secret that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have off-the-charts chemistry. But we're not going to lie; when we first heard the news about country star Shelton's romance with the former No Doubt singer, we were left scratching our heads a little bit at the seemingly odd couple. But now that we've got to know them? We are big fans of their love life and all that it entails.

The pair first met on the set of "The Voice," and since then, they have become one of fans' favorite celeb couples. In 2020, the couple got engaged, and shortly after, they surprised fans with the announcement of their wedding. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you," Stefani wrote in a sweet Instagram post in July. Of course, Shelton re-shared the same post on his own Instagram page, and the two are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

"It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be," Stefani told Jade Iovine on her "Tell Me About It" podcast. "The successful people are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she added. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy." Umm, swoon! And just when you thought that you couldn't love them more, they made another significant announcement.