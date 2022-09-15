Dionne Warwick Has Twitter Applauding Her Take On Leonardo DiCaprio's Love Life

We kind of thought that Leonardo DiCaprio's unique dating history — the fact that his relationships seem to end right around the time his girlfriend turns 25 — was common knowledge by now. But, it seems everyone's favorite kooky Twitter aunt, iconic Motown singer Dionne Warwick, has only just now learned that DiCaprio has never dated a woman over the age of 25.

The Oscar-winning actor is fresh from his most recent breakup with 25-year-old model Camila Marrone (right on cue), and already rumors are flying about who he might be going after next. Some people, according to People, think DiCaprio is dating Gigi Hadid. But as Hadid is already 27, two years older than DiCaprio's oldest-ever girlfriend, others aren't so sure about this rumor.

Whoever he is dating, once Warwick heard of the 25-year-old girlfriend thing, she had some thoughts about this tendency of Leo's, and Twitter is eating it up. Miss Warwick is always right, after all.