Kim Kardashian Hints At Who She Plans To Date Next

During her September 14 interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Kim Kardashian opened up about her hopes of finding love again and made a confession about her previous failed romances. "Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing," she stated. Kardashian revealed that she's started to consider looking for love outside the entertainment industry but she still wants her future partner to have a career that pays far more than minimum wage. Speaking of where she might go to meet guys, she mused, "Maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm. I think it's going to be scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney." If she goes the science route, "The Kardashians" could become the reality show version of "The Big Bang Theory," and if she's ever found guilty of falling for a lawyer, then her partner could someday become her law partner, too.

When she passed California's baby bar, Kardashian celebrated the accomplishment on Instagram and thanked political commenter Van Jones — who has a degree in law from Yale — for encouraging her to pursue her own law degree. But when they appeared together on the "Uncommon Grounds" podcast, Jones and Kardashian denied speculation that they were more than friends.

On the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, Kardashian said that Jones told her, "This rumor has gotten me so many dates." Maybe now it could help him score a date with Kardashian herself.