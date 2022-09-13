Who Do Fans Think Pete Davidson Should Date Next? - Nicki Swift Survey

Pete Davidson has definitely experienced a lot of different highs and lows this past year. The highs were connected to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The comedian was supposedly so enamored with the reality star that he dedicated several different tattoos on his body to Kardashian and her children. The lows, of course, were most likely due to the fact that Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West kept taunting him on social media. Plus, Davidson and Kardashian's breakup has everyone saying the same thing: that their relationship was fake.

Davidson's romance with Kardashian might not have turned out the way he wanted it to, but that doesn't mean he's given up on love. He told Paper back in 2019, "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do?"

While Davidson might still be on the search for that princess, a new Nicki Swift survey suggests fans already know which celebrity women they want him to date next.