Who Do Fans Think Pete Davidson Should Date Next? - Nicki Swift Survey
Pete Davidson has definitely experienced a lot of different highs and lows this past year. The highs were connected to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The comedian was supposedly so enamored with the reality star that he dedicated several different tattoos on his body to Kardashian and her children. The lows, of course, were most likely due to the fact that Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West kept taunting him on social media. Plus, Davidson and Kardashian's breakup has everyone saying the same thing: that their relationship was fake.
Davidson's romance with Kardashian might not have turned out the way he wanted it to, but that doesn't mean he's given up on love. He told Paper back in 2019, "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do?"
While Davidson might still be on the search for that princess, a new Nicki Swift survey suggests fans already know which celebrity women they want him to date next.
Fans want Piley
According to a poll conducted by Nicki Swift, 32% of respondents said that they would like to see Pete Davidson date chart topper Miley Cyrus. Another 15% said he should think about spending time with influencer Olivia Jade, while 15% said that Davidson should continue his feud with Kanye "Ye" West and hook up with his ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox. 14% said that Davidson should date newly-single Emily Ratajkowski. Lori Harvey got 10% of the vote, with Florence Pugh just a little behind with another 10% of readers believing that Davidson should dial up the charm with the up-and-coming Hollywood star.
Although she came in fourth in our survey, Howard Stern recently said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Page Six) that he thinks Davidson should date Ratajkowski next, too. He said, "That beauty ... That would be a good matchup there."
Stern certainly isn't wrong about the ex-"SNL" star and his charm, as one expert even revealed why Davidson is so irresistible to celebrity women. CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift back in February, "Pete is a child of 9/11 that lost his Dad. That gives us all empathy for him and makes women want to nurture and care for him ... Anytime you can be vulnerable in a relationship and not put on a facade, women love it." You hear that, ladies?