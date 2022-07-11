Pete Davidson Debuts Yet Another Tattoo Dedicated To Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship is still going strong. The two are also comfortable enough that Kardashian has even been putting Davidson to work during their vacation. During their trip to Tahiti, Kardashian handed the task of producing quality social media content to her boyfriend and, luckily for Davidson, he passed the test. She wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, "He turned out to be the best photog and we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying." Not only that, but Davidson can add reality television star to his long list of credits as he's made his debut on "The Kardashians" on Hulu (via Page Six). In one trailer, he cheekily asked his girlfriend if she wanted to take a shower with him — in front of the cameras, no less.

While no one knows just how madly in love Kardashian and Davidson really are, they are certainly not shy about flaunting their romance. In fact, Davidson feels so strong about Kardashian that he has once again proven that their love is the permanent kind — at least through ink.